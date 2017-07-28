$680 million to be allocated for Afghan Air Force soon, says Ghani

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 28 2017, 9:49 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said a total fund of $680 million will allocated for the Afghan Air Force in the near future.

Speaking during a meeting with the local government and security officials in Helmand, President Ghani said the funds will be allocated to further equip and bolster the capabilities of the Afghan Air Force.

He said the government is committed to equip and maintain the national defense and security force and for this reason will soon allocated $680 million to increase the capabilities and equip the Afghan Air Forces.

President Ghani further added that the government also review and take proper actions for the recommendations of the security officials.

This comes as the Afghan government and the country’s international allies including US and NATO have stepped up efforts to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan force and Air Force.

The commander of the United States Central Command General Joseph L. Votel requested the US Congress to approve the budget for the Afghan forces Blackhawk program.

In his statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier in March this year, Gen. Votel informed regarding the significant capability gaps in Afghan Air Force, saying “Going forward, transitioning from Russian to U.S. airframes will ensure Afghan forces have a more sustainable fleet that is interoperable with U.S. forces and will enhance the Afghans’ ability to operate independently of coalition forces. The U.S. government is considering a critical AAF initiative to replace the unsustainable Russian-manufactured aircraft fleet and make up for combat losses in Afghan transport helicopters by providing U.S. UH-60s.”

He said “The DoD-request of $814.5M for FY17 for the first year of our plan to recapitalize the Afghan fleet provides funding to procure 53 UH-60s, with refurbishment and modification of the first 18; 30 additional armed MD-530F helicopters; 6 additional A-29 attack aircraft; and five AC-208s. The requested FY2017 Afghan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) budget, including the 23 additional funds for the first year of this proposed aviation initiative, went to Congress on 10 Nov 2016.”

