67 militants killed during counter-terrorism operation in past 24 hours: MoD

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 18 2017, 6:41 pm

At least sixty seven militants were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in various provincesof the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Tuesday.

A statement by MoD said the operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Farah, Faryab, Herat, Kunduz, Kabul, Sar-e-Pul and Helmand provinces.

The statement further added that 17 of the insurgents were killed in Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz, 12 others were killed in Bala Murghab district of Badghis, and 12 others were killed in Nawa district of Helmand.

A senior commander of the group was also among those during the operations in Helmand, MoD said, adding that 60 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were also destroyed.

According to MoD, the senior Taliban leader wounded during the Helmand operations has been identified as Mullah Shahwali.

The Ministry of Defense also added that 9 insurgents were killed and 11 others were wounded during a separate operation conducted in Khakriz district of Kandahar.

At least 11 Taliban insurgents were killed during a separate operation conducted in southern Uruzgan province, MoD added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS