6,500 rounds of Ak-47 ammunition seized in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 10:23 am

The Afghan security forces have seized at least 6,500 rounds of Ak-47 rifle ammunition in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the ammunition packs were professionally placed inside a vehicle and was confiscated from Torkham-Jalalabad highway.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the ammunition was seized in the vicinity of Bati Kot district.

The statement further added that the driver of the vehicle managed to escape the area and an investigation is underway in this regard.

It is yet not clear to which group the ammunition was being delivered but the anti-government armed militant groups are actively operating in some remote districts of Nangarhar.

Militants belonging to Taliban group and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting to expand their foothold in this province.

Reports emerged earlier last year suggesting that the loyalists of ISIS group are attempting to turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base by consolidating operations with the terror group in Syria and Iraq.

However, the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan are continuously targeting the militants in this province to suppress their insurgency activities.

