56 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar operations, local officials claim

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 04 2016, 9:30 am

At least 56 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in the latest operations conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local officials said Tuesday.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed as a result of the joint operations conducted in Achin district.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted with the support of air power as well as the ground forces targeting the militants of the terror group in Pekha district.

Several foreign insurgents were also among those killed, the statement said, adding that some weapons and ammunitions along with explosives were seized during the operations.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces as well as the US forces based in Afghanistan are regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations to root out the loyalists of the terror group who are attempting to expand foothold in the country.

