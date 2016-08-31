64 Afghan migrants stopped in Serbia as 3 smugglers arrested

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 10:12 am

At least 64 Afghan migrants were stopped in Serbia as the authorities of the country arrested three smugglers attempting to take the migrants to the European Union countries.

The Ministry of Defense of Serbia said Tuesday a pregnant woman and a child were among those stopped by the authorities before the smugglers manage to smuggle them.

It further added that the migrants were held near the border with Bulgaria as the smugglers had packed 34 of the migrants in a van and the remaining 30 in two cars.

This comes as scores of Afghan refugees have been stranded along the Macedonia and Greece border after Macedonia closed its southern border with Greece to Afghan migrants earlier this year.

Hundreds of Afghans left the country and are mainly heading towards Europe amid deteriorating security situation in the country, often risking their lives by passing through dangerous routes, specifically the Iranian territory and the Turkish coast.

The closure of the borders has forced several migrants to turn to people smugglers to guide them through the Balkans and on toward the European Union countries.

