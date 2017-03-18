63 militants killed in past one week in Nangarhar: Gen. Rahimi

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 18 2017, 12:07 pm

At least sixty three militants have been killed in various counter-terrorism operations in eastern Nangarhar province in the past one week.

The provincial police chief General Abdul Rahman Rahimi told reporters Friday that the militants were killed in parts of Nangarhar.

He said at least ten militants were also wounded during the same operations and at least 30 people were arrested on various charges during the same period.

According to Gen. Rahimi, the militants were killed or wounded during the nine clearance operations.

He also added that the security forces confiscated 450 kg of Hashish, 108 bundles of explosives wires, 4,300 explosives chargers.

Gen. Rahimi also presented a number of other suspects arrested on different charges from the vicinity of Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This coms as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in the restive districts of Nangarhar under the Shaheen-25 operations launched several weeks ago.

The operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan who are providing close-air support under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year to target the terrorist groups in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS