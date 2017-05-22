6250 kg of ammonium seized from a Pakistani bus in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon May 22 2017, 9:46 pm

The Afghan security forces have seized 6,250 kilograms of ammonium nitrate placed inside 125 sacks from a Pakistani transportation bus in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the ammonium nitrate was placed in a professional way inside the bus as the driver was attempting to transport it to Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement also confirmed that the Afghan National Police (ANP) seized 6250 kilos of Ammonium Nitrate, a key component used to make Improvised Explosive Devices.

The Ammonium Nitrate was placed in a bus transporting goods to Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that “The police searched the bus and found the Ammonium Nitrate hidden under the goods in Marco region, Ghani Khil district of eastern Nangarhar province.”

According to MoI, one suspect was arrested on accusation of this case and an investigation was underway into the case.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use ammonium nitrate to produce roadside bombs and car bombs which are used for the major attacks.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said earlier this year that the mission has documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report by UNAMA, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

