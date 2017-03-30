6 people working at US Embassy in Afghanistan fired over drugs

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 30 2017, 10:57 am

At least six people working at the Embassy of the United States of America have been fired over drugs, it has been reported.

The individuals were reportedly fired for using or possessing drugs after a thorough investigation was conducted.

A State Department official has told The Associated Press that the firings followed an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The official further added that those who were embassy employees have been fired and others who were contractors for the embassy have been removed from the contract.

No further details were given regarding the circumstances that led to the launch of the investigation which eventually led to the firing of the individuals.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in opium cultivation, production and smuggling across the country during the recent months.

According to the last survey report, there has been a 43 per cent rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan.

The survey jointly conducted by the Afghan authorities and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 201,000 acres of land were cultivated with opium in 2016.

The report further added that estimates show a total of 4,800 metric tons of opium will be produced in 2016.

According to the officials, instability, lack of funds to fight opium cultivation and production, and hot season played key roles in growing opium cultivation in Afghanistan during the year 2016.

