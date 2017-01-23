6 of a family killed in Nangarhar roof collapse

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 23 2017, 3:57 pm

At least six people lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in Surkh Rod district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman AtaullahKhogyani said at least six more were wounded in the incident.

Khogyani confirmed that the victims of the incident all belonged to the same family and had recently migrated to the area to flee conflict.

He said the incident took place late on Sunday night and it has been reported that the family had rented the house.

Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes due to rampant Taliban-led insurgency last year.

According to reports, armed conflict and rising insecurity in Afghanistan forced 245,000 people2to flee their homes in 2016, bringing the cumulative number of internally displaced people to 1.1 million.

Although more than 600,000 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan and Iran by early December,3 most have not yet resettled into their respective communities due to insecurity, according to UNICEF.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS