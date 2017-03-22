6 militants killed while planting bomb on a roadside in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 22 2017, 10:07 pm

At least six militants were killed while planting an explosive device on a roadside in the restive Helmand in South of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants ere blown up as they were fixing the homemade Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Loy Bagh area located in Nad-e-Ali district.

The source further added that four militants also sustained injuries in the incident.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides incurring casualties to the security forces.

In some cases the militants are killed by their own explosives which go off prematurely, normally when they plant an explosive device or while manufacturing them.

