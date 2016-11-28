6 militants arrested after infiltrating among Afghan forces in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 11:42 am

At least six militants have been arrested after they managed to infiltrate among the Afghan forces to conduct insurgency by disguising as security personnel.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the militants were arrested by the operatives of the provincial intelligence department, National Directorate of Security (NDS).

The statement further added that the militants had managed to join the Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police forces.

According to the local officials, the militants have in the past killed a number of the religious clerics, government officials, and tribal elders.

The Afghan intelligence operatives launched a covert operation to identify the militants who were arrested based on a tip off, the officials said.

The local officials also added that the detained individuals have confessed that they were working for the anti-government armed militants and have carried out numerous attacks in different districts of Kandahar.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

