6 killed, 12 wounded in traffic incident in Herat province

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 31 2017, 12:12 pm

At least six people were killed and twelve others were wounded in a road accident in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

Local government officials said the incident took place earlier today in Shindand district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad said the incident took place after a mini van collided with a truck.

He said those wounded in the incident have been shifted to the provincial hospital for the treatment .

According to Farhad, the death toll could rise as at least five of those wounded in the incident are in critical condition.

This comes as nearly 100 people were killed or wounded in two separate traffic incidents in western Farah and Nimroz provinces of Afghanistan late in December last year.

At least 14 of them were killed and 45 were wounded in Gulistan district of Farah while 4 others were killed and 36 were wounded in Chakhansur district of Nimroz.

Earlier, at least 36 people lost their lives and at least 28 people sustained injuries in a traffic incident on Kabul-Kandahar highway.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

