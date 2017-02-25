6 key ISIS leaders killed in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 12:55 pm

At least six key leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists were killed during the ongoing operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the security officials, the six ISIS leaders were killed in the past 24 hours along with at least 41 other militants.

An official in 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in Eastern Afghanistan said the militants were killed in Haska Mina district.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that 25 militants also sustained injuries during the operations.

According to the official, the operations are jointly being conducted by the ground forces and air forces of the Afghan security forces and coalition forces based in Afghanistan.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated several weapons and dozens of weapons were destroyed during the raids.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

