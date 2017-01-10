6 Afghans held over alleged sexual harassment in Austria

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 10:13 am

A group of six Afghan refugees have been arrested in Austria over alleged sexual harassment, it has been reported.

The men are accused of sexual harassing several women on New Year’s Eve in Innsbruck, the capital city of Tyrol in western Austria.

Police Chief Martin Kirchler has said police identified the men who are between 18 and 22 years old, and who all came to Austria as refugees.

Kirchler further added that young men allegedly touched at least 18 women and girls inappropriately as crowds celebrated the end of the year in the streets of the Tyrolean capital.

One of the men has confessed, while the others claim that they cannot remember anything, Kirchler said.

This comes as a court in Sweden jailed a group of five Afghans after they were found guilty of raping a young fellow refugee.

They were convicted of forcing the victim, who was under age 15, into a forested area on the outskirts of Uppsala where they raped the individual at the end of October.

Part of the assault that included a beating was recorded on a mobile phone. The victim was also threatened with a knife.

The five were ordered to pay damages of 250,000 kronor (27,600 dollars) to the victim whose identity was shielded by the court.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS