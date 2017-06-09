$5m transformer activated in Jalalabad city, resolving 75% of load shedding

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 09 2017, 3:10 pm

The third electricity transformer was activated in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, resolving up to 75 percent of load shedding which previously affected the city residents.

Built with a cost of $5 million, the third transformer was activated by the provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal who said the activation of the transformer has paved the way for the supply of an additional 40 mega watt of electricity which was previously 72 megawatts.

Mangal further added that the activation of the third transformer by the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat has paved the way for the supply of electricity for up to 16 thousand residents of Jalalabad.

He said the work on installation of electricity pillars for the supply of an additional 220 mega watt electricity will also start in the near future.

According to Mangal, the survey work for the installation of pillars will start soon and with the completion of the project, electricity will be supplied to all the districts of Nangarhar besides supply electricity to the other eastern provinces.

In the meantime, the head of Da Breshna Sherkat Eng. Mohammad Nasir Quraishi said the activation of the third transformer has also paved the way for the supply of electricity from Naghlo dam having a capacity of 45 mega watt.

