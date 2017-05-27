59 killed, 39 wounded as Afghan forces conclude anti-IS operations in Chaparhar

By Khaama Press - Sat May 27 2017, 11:26 am

At least fifty nine militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group were killed during the Silab-5 operations which concluded in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province on Friday.

According to the local government officials, at least 39 insurgents were also wounded during the operations and three others were arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The officials further added that the operations were launched in Chaparhar district on 16th May and as a result all villages in the district have been cleared of the ISIS militants and other insurgents.

The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament, Afghan Senate, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, visited the Afghan security forces in the frontline ahead of the conclusion of the operations.

He hailed the Afghan security forces for their high morale in the fight against the terrorism besides awarding them with cash rewards.

The commander of the 4th brigade Gen. Mohammad Nasim Sangin called on the Afghan security forces to take necessary precautions to ensure civilians safety during their operations.

He also called on the internally displaced families to return to their homes.

The Silab-5 operation was conducted under the leadership of the 4th brigade and in coordination with the Afghan intelligence operatives, National Police, Public Order police, and Local Police forces.

