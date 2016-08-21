50 killed, 94 wounded in attack on wedding party in Turkey

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 21 2016, 12:55 pm

The death toll from a deadly attack on a wedding party in Turkey has climbed to at least 50 people as another 94 people were wounded.

According to the government officials in Gaziantep where the incident took place, an explosion targeted the wedding party at around 11pm local time on Saturday in the Akdere neighborhood of Sahin Bey district.

Gaziantep governor Ali Yerlikaya called the attack on the wedding party a ‘terror attack’.

Mehmet Simsek, Turkey’s deputy prime minister, told NTV that the explosion appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomber.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident but the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group for the attack.

“Daesh is the likely perpetrator of the attack,” he said, using the Arabic name for the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) group.

Erdogan further added “Our country and our nation have again only one message to those who attack us: You will not succeed!”

A major city lying just 60km north of the Syrian border, Gaziantep has become a hub for Syrians fleeing the civil war in their country.

