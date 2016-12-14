50 Afghan asylum seekers to be deported from Germany

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 14 2016, 10:10 am

A group of at least 50 Afghan asylum seekers will be deported from Germany after their applications were rejected by the authorities, it has been reported.

Local newspaper, Der Spiegel, citing the government sources, reported Tuesday that the asylum seekers will be deported in line with an agreement reached between the Afghan and German authorities.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior of Germany quoted by Reuters confirmed that there would be a repatriation flight to Afghanistan by the end of the year.

The official further added that the deportations were taking place on the basis of an agreement made with the Afghan government in October.

In the meantime, the Germany newspaper, reported that the Afghans would be flown from Frankfurt to Kabul and then ultimately sent back to their home regions as long as these were reasonably safe.

According to the paper, the next plane had already been chartered for the beginning of January.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans left for Europe last year amid deteriorating security situation in the country.

Scores of the migrants lost their lives on the way to Europe by going through the most dangerous routes, including the Iranian land route and the Turkish waters.

