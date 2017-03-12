5 Taliban insurgents killed by own bomb in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 12 2017, 5:58 pm

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed in an explosion triggered by own bomb in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the incident took place in Chora district as the militants were planting an Improvised Explosive Device on a roadside.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target the security forces and government officials.

However, the Afghan officials are saying in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October last year that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UNAMA said, adding that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

