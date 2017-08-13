5 Taliban insurgents critically wounded while making bombs in Nangarahr mosque

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 3:29 pm

At least five Taliban insurgents were critically wounded while they were making Improvised Explosive Devices in a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the incident took place in a mosque in Momandara district.

The statement further added that five other suspects were also arrested during separate operations in Jalalabad city, Behsud, and Chaparhar districts.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

