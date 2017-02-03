5 Taliban hideouts destroyed in Helmand air and ground operations

By Khaama Press - Fri Feb 03 2017, 9:45 am

Five hideouts of the Taliban group were destroyed during the joint military operations in the restive southern Helmand province.

The provincial government media office said the hideouts of the group were destroyed in Sangin district.

At least 18 militants were also killed and 3 others were wounded during the operations, the local officials said.

According to the officials, the operations were jointly conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces with the support of the Afghan Air Force.

The officials further added that the son of the Taliban leader commander Furqani was also among those killed.

No further details have been disclosed by the officials regarding the casualties of the Afghan forces so far.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The group launched a coordinated attack on Sangin district earlier this week, forcing the Afghan government to deploy additional forces and a delegation to review the situation.

Taliban launched several rockets on the provincial capital of Lashkargah on Wednesday morning as Chief Executive Abdullah was visiting the city to meet the officials.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS