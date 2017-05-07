5 prominent Taliban leaders among 37 killed in Qala-e-Zal of Kunduz: Danish

By Khaama Press - Sun May 07 2017, 9:24 pm

The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan (MoI) said Sunday that 37 Taliban insurgents including 5 of their prominent commanders were killed during the operations in Qala-e-Zal district of Kunduz.

MoI spokesman Najib Danish told reporters that additional troops have deployed to Qala-e-Zal district.

He said the clearance operations are still underway in Qala-e-Zal district and at least 37 militants including five prominent commanders of the group have been killed during the operations so far.

Danish further added that the Taliban leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Qari Belal, Shamshad, Jabir, Abdul Rauf and Habib.

He also added that a delegation of the ministry of defense has arrived in the northeastern Badakhshan province.

According to Danish, the areas under the control of the militants in Zebak district will soon be cleared of the insurgents.

This comes as the provincial council officials in Kunduz said Saturday that the control of Qala-e-Zal district fell to Taliban after almost 24 hours of heavy clashes.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out attacks on its key districts, including the strategic Kunduz city.

