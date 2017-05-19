5 policemen killed by a comrade in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri May 19 2017, 12:22 pm

At least policemen were killed in an insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local officials said Friday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the policemen were killed by one of their comrades on Thursday night.

Khogyani further added that the attack was carried out late on Thursday night in a check post located in Marko Bazar.

According to Khogyani, the policemen were initially poisoned by their comrade and were later shot dead.

No group including the Taliban insurgents or any other terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

In the meantime, Khogyani said an investigation is underway regarding the attack.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the security situation of some of its remote districts have started to deteriorate during the recent years.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active in this province and often carry out insurgency activities.

Insider attacks involving security personnel against their comrades are often reported in restive provinces and districts for which the Taliban group usually claims credit.

