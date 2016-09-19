5 Pakistani terrorists killed, 2 suicide vests seized in southern Afghanistan

By Ghanizada - Mon Sep 19 2016, 12:36 pm

At least five terrorists hailing from Pakistan were killed during a special military operation conducted by the Afghan intelligence operatives in southern Zabul province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Monday that the operation was conducted to dismantle the Al Qaeda terrorist network cell which was operating in this province.

A statement by NDS said at least two terrorists were arre,sted and several weapons and explosives including 2 suicide vests were confiscated during the raid.

The statement further added that a Dshk and a PKM machine gun wre also seized along with hand grenades and pistols.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

