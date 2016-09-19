5 Pakistani terrorists killed, 2 suicide vests seized in southern Afghanistan

September 26, 2016
By Ghanizada - Mon Sep 19 2016, 12:36 pm

At least five terrorists hailing from Pakistan were killed during a special military operation conducted by the Afghan intelligence operatives in southern Zabul province.

Taliban killed in Afghanistan_censoredThe National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Monday that the operation was conducted to dismantle the Al Qaeda terrorist network cell which was operating in this province.

A statement by NDS said at least two terrorists were arre,sted and several weapons and explosives including 2 suicide vests were confiscated during the raid.

The statement further added that a Dshk and a PKM machine gun wre also seized along with hand grenades and pistols.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

  1. PakistaniMon Sep 19 at 11:55 pm

    As pakistani i feel Afghan forces have to improve their security and cooperation with pakistani border forces. So no unauthorized border crossing can take place.

