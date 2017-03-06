5 Pakistani soldiers during clashes along Durand Line

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 12:07 pm

At least five Pakistani soldiers were killed during clashes with the militants along the Durand Line, the Pakistani officials said Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of Pakistani military, claimed that the soldiers were killed after a group of insurgents opened fire on a number of check posts from the other side of the line.

“Effective presence, vigilance and response repulsed terrorists attempt,” the statement released by ISPR said.

“In exchange of fire five soldiers embraced martyrdom and over 10 terrorists were reportedly killed,” it added.

The soldiers killed in the action have been identified as Naik Sanaullah, Naik Safdar, Sepoy Altaf, Sepoy Nek Mohammad and Sepoy Anwar.

This comes as the situation along the Durand Line remains tense as the Pakistani authorities have closed the transit and travel routes with Afghanistan.

The closure of the routes have also resulted into growing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad as the two neighboring countries claim that the militants using the soil of each other are planning and coordinating attacks.

The two sides have also exchanged lists of the alleged terrorists and their sanctuaries being used for the insurgency.

