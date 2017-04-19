5 Pakistani militants killed in an airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 19 2017, 2:01 pm

At least five Pakistani militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot, ISIS Khurasan, were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the airstrike was carried out around 10:00 am local time in Nazian district.

The statement further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Taktakani area of Nazian.

According to the provincial government, the militants killed in today’s airstrike belonged to Mawlavi Yahya group and are originally residents of Orakzai agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular operations to suppress the insurgency led by ISIS militants and other insurgent groups including Taliban.

The increased raids by US forces follow a broader role granted to them by the Obama administration earlier last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the ISIS affiliates are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

