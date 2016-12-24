5 militants killed, 2 wounded in Uruzgan airstrike in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 11:34 am

At least five militants were killed and two others were wounded in an airstrike in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Chora district of Uruzgan by the Afghan Air Force.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote district.

The Afghan security forces launched an operation in this province earlier this month amid ongoing efforts by the militants to stage attacks in some key parts of the province.

The security officials said the operations were launched with the support of the Afghan air force and other security institutions and at least 18 militants were killed during the first days of the operations.

The Afghan forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations against the group in this province after they launched a major attack to take control of the strategic Tarinkot city earlier in September.

Scores of additional forces including special forces of the Afghan national army were deployed to the area as the group managed to take the war in the outskirts of the city.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS