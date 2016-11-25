5 killed, 27 wounded in three back to back explosions in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Fri Nov 25 2016, 7:57 pm

At least 5 people were killed and 27 others were wounded in a series of explosions in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

Provincial government officials said the incident took place today in the 2nd police district of the city targeting a top security official who was killed in the attack.

The officials further added that the target of the explosion was the chief of the detention center of the provincial jail who was killed along with his son in the attack.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the second blast took place targeted the convoy of the security forces as they were on their way to the blast site.

Khogyani further added that the third blast took place in the same area where the first blast took place as the security forces had gathered and cordoned off the area.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the back to back explosions so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

