5 foreign insurgents killed during Afghan forces’ Shaheen-25 operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 19 2017, 6:24 pm

At least five foreign insurgents were killed during the ongoing Shaheen-25 operations being conducted by the Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed during the air and ground operations in Kot district.

The statement further added that the militants were affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

According to the police commandment, the security forces and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Shaheen-25 offensive was launched in line with the approval of the national security council to suppress the growing activities of ISIS loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province.

The local officials saying the operations are being conducted with the support of the US forces who are providing air support to the ground forces.

The US forces in Afghanistan stepped up counter-terrorism operations after they were granted broader role by the Obama administration last year, a step which was taken amid concerns that the loyalist of ISIS are attempting to expand foothold in Afghanistan and turn Nangarhar into their regional operational base.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS