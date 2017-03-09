5 Afghans to be deported for gang-rape of fellow minor refugee in Sweden

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 09 2017, 1:55 pm

A group of five Afghan asylum seekers are facing deportation back to Afghanistan after they were found guilty of gang-raping a young fellow refugee.

According to the local media reports, the five men appeared before the appellate court of Sweden and were convicted of gang-raping a minor fellow refugee, order the men to be deported after completing their jail terms in Sweden.

This comes as the primary court had awarded 15-month jail term for four of the convicts while the fifth convict was awarded a 13-month jail term.

The fifth convict was reported to be around 16-year-old when he was arrested in connection to the incident.

The primary court had convicted men of forcing the victim, who was under age 15, into a forested area on the outskirts of Uppsala where they raped the individual at the end of October.

Part of the assault that included a beating was recorded on a mobile phone, according to EBL newspaper. The victim was also threatened with a knife.

The five were ordered to pay damages of 250,000 kronor (27,600 dollars) to the victim whose identity was shielded by the court.

According to the paper, the defendants had consumed alcohol and several said they were too drunk to remember the incident prior to the assault.

