4800 workers return to work as 68 factories resume operation in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 28 2017, 10:58 am

At least 4,800 people returned to work in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan as 68 closed factories resumed operations.

According to the local government officials, the factories in Industrial Park of Kandahar resumed their operations with the delivery of fuel helping the provincial government to supply electricity to the park.

Acting provincial governor Abdul Hanan Munib said the State Electricity Company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, delivered 66 thousand liters of fuel to the industrial park

He said the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat responded to the demands of the people and the Industrial Park will receive up to 4.5 million liters of fuel until the end of the year.

Kandahar’s head of the electricity department Engineer Syed Rasool said the Industrial park will receive consistent fuel in a bid to prevent any further disturbances in the operations of the factories.

The provincial officials are saying that the delivery of fuel and resumption of the factories operations has helped around 4,800 people to return to their work.

This comes as the government has stepped up efforts to revive the economic progress momentum and is busy working on key infrastructure projects including electricity supply and in the latest move signed a contract for Ghazni-Kandahar power transmission in a bid to resolve the shortage of power in southern and southeastern provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS