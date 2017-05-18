45 rockets fired on Nangarhar from other side of Durand Line: Khogyani

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 7:09 pm

At least forty five rockets fired from the other side of Durand Line landed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Thursday.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the rockets were fired on Wednesday and landed in Lalpur district.

Khogyani further added that the rockets landed in Rina Parcha areas but the attack did not incur any casualties to the local residents.

The eastern provinces of Afghanistan including Kunar, Nuristan, and Nangarhar provinces have been subject to indiscriminate artillery shelling from the other side of Durand Line during the past several years.

The persistent rocket attacks have incurred casualties to the residents of the three provinces besides hundreds of families have been forced to flee the area.

This comes as tensions between Kabul and Islamabad persist mainly due to issues along the Durand Line.

The Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire two weeks ago in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar located near the Durand Line which lasted for several hours and inflicted casualties to the both sides.

The Afghan officials are saying that the incident took place after the Pakistani troops were stopped to conduct surveys in villages belonging to Afghanistan but the Pakistani officials reject the allegations and claim that census work was being done in the areas belonging to Pakistan.

