43 militants killed in 17 provinces in past 24 hours, MoI claims

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 12:56 pm

At least 43 militants were killed in various provinces during the joint operations conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

“In past 24 hours, Afghan National Defense and Security launched nine Counter-Terrorism joint operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoI said.

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in Kabul, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Zabul, Oruzgan, Helmand, Nimroz, Herat, Farah, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

As a result 43 armed militants were killed, 40 wounded and 30 others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” MoI said, adding that “Also, during these operations, Afghan National Police discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition and 12 different types of IEDs.”

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operation which launched in response to the rampant Taliban-led insurgency being waged as part of their spring offensive.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS