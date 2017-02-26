42 civilians rescued from ISIS captivity in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 26 2017, 10:14 am

At least forty two civilians were rescued from the captivity of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local security officials, the civilians were abducted from the vicinity of Pacher Agam district around four months ago.

The officials further added that the civilians were rescued due to the efforts of the local government and security officials.

Provincial security chief General Syed Aqa Gul Rohani condemned the act by the loyalists of the terror group for taking ordinary civilians as hostages.

He said the Afghan forces are fully capable to confront ISIS loyalists and vowed that Nangarhar will be turned into their graveyard.

Nangarhar has been among the relatively calm provinces following the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have increased their insurgency activities in some of its remote parts during the recent years.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in this province with the support of the US forces who resumed their operations under a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

