41 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations, MoD claims

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 22 2017, 4:14 pm

At least 41 militants were killed in the latest counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Sunday.

According to a statement by MoD, at least 25 militants were also wounded during the operations which were jointly conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The statement further added that the operations were conducted in Kapisa, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Kunduz, and Helmand provinces.

The majority of the militants were killed in Khakrez and Maiwand districts where 33 militants were killed and 15 others were wounded, MoD said.

At least 5 of the militants were killed in Buz Kandahari and Hazrat Sultan areas of Kunduz, the statement said, adding that 10 militants were also wounded.

The Afghan forces also killed 3 militants during a separate operation in Zurmat district of Paktia province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operation which were launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The group announced its offensive in mid-April last year amid ongoing efforts to end the violence through reconciliation and negotiations.

