40 ISIS militants killed, wounded in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 24 2017, 3:22 pm

At least 40 militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot, ISIS Khurasan, were killed during the operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the militants were killed or wounded during the ground operations and airstrikes in Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that 25 militants including their three commanders were killed and 15 others were wounded.

The militants were killed after they launched an attack on the Afghan forces during a clearance operation in Miaji Baba area of Haska Mina district, the statement said, adding that the Afghan forces were busy in clearance operations in Rod Khana, Char Wazi, Dand Khana, Mariz and Miajji Baba areas when the clashes started.

According to the local officials, the clashes started after the ISIS militants engaged the security forces from the residential houses where they had taken shelter.

The operations were conducted with the support of the airpower, the provincial government said, adding that the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

