40 dead, wounded in a traffic incident in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 6:04 pm

At least forty people were killed or wounded in a traffic incident in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place today in the vicinity of Doshi district.

Provincial public health deputy director Abdul Halim Ghafari said at least fourteen people lost their lives and twenty six others were wounded in the incident.

He said the incident took place after a vehicle on the its way to Kabul from northeastern Badakhshan province overturned.

Ghafari further added that the death toll could rise as majority of those wounded in the incident are in critical health condition.

The majority of the road accidents are taking place due to bad conditions of the roads, lack of traffic signs as well as reckless driving which largely contributes to deadly incidents in the country.

This comes as at least 12 people were killed and dozens more were wounded in a similar incident in eastern Laghman province nearly two months ago.

At least 20 people were killed in separate road accidents on Kabul-Jalalabad highway earlier this year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS