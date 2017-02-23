4-year security plan discussed during Ghani’s meeting with top NATO officials

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 10:32 am

The 4-year security plan of the Afghan government was discussed along with the other issues of bilateral interest during President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s meeting with a top NATO general.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said President Ghani met with Gen. Salvatore Farina, the commander of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command in the presidential palace on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by the top US commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson who is also the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Some other officials of the alliance was also present during the meeting, the Palace said, adding that Resolute Support Mission’s support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), security situation, and the 4-year security plan of the Afghan forces were discussed.

President Ghani thanked the alliance for their technical support, train, and advise to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

The Resolute Support Mission commander and other officials of the alliance reaffirmed their support to Afghanistan during the meeting.

The Afghan government is busy working on the 4-year plan which was approved by the National Security Council of Afghanistan nearly two months ago.

According to the officials, the 4-year plan covers the development aspects of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS