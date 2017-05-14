4 Taliban insurgents killed while planting roadside bomb in Logar

By Khaama Press - Sun May 14 2017, 7:18 pm

A group of four Taliban insurgents were killed as they were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a roadside in central Logar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said “Last night, four Taliban mine planters including a local commander of Taliban were killed by own explosives while they were planting a roadside bomb.”

The statement further added that the incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province.

“Afghan National Police are working diligently with local leaders and the public to prevent these types of acts from killing and wounding innocent civilians and security forces,” the statement said, adding that “Afghan National Police encourages all citizens to report suspicious activities and criminal acts by dialing 119.”

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense said at least 10 Taliban insurgents were killed after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

