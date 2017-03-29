4 Taliban commanders among 22 killed in Lashkargah airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 5:06 pm

At least four commanders of the Taliban group were killed in airstrikes conducted in Lashkargah city, the provincial capital of southern Helmand province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Lashkargah city.

MoD further added that six militants were also wounded in the airstrike and two vehicles along with 8 motorcycles and five hideouts of the militants were totally destroyed.

According to MoD, the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Ainak area.

This comes as MoD said Tuesday that two Taliban commanders identified as Mullah Toryalai and Mullah Ahmad also famous as Zabiullah were killed along with 19 other militants in a similar airstrike on Monday.

The militants were targeted in the vicinity of Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan forces were forced to tactically retreat from a main market in Sangin district last week amid fierce gun battle that started nearly two months ago and incurred heavy collateral damage to the local residents.

