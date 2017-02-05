4 suspects arrested for having links with ISIS in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 11:05 am

At least four suspects were arrested for having links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the individuals were arrested from the vicinity of Achin district.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Gul Rahman and Mirwais who are originally residents of Badghis province.

The two other suspects have been identified as Abdul Hanan and Mohammad Ziauddin who are originally residents of Laghman province, according to the provincial police commandment.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The arrest of the suspected ISIS loyalists comes as the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also conducting counter-terrorism operations against ISIS loyalists, mainly by carrying airstrikes against the militants.

In the meantime, the loyalists of the terror group launched a coordinated attack on some check posts of the Afghan Local Police forces in Kot district late on Thursday night, days after the militants of the terror group suffered heavy casualties in air and ground operations in this province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS