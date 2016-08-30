4 suicide bombing vests, large cache of explosives seized near Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 30 2016, 2:08 pm

A large cache of explosives and weapons was seized in Kapisa province close to capital Kabul by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the cache was discovered during an operation conducted in the vicinity of Kapisa province but no further details were given.

NDS further added that the cache included 4 suicide bombing vests, 200 kgs of explosives, 9 Improvised Explosive Device, 86 rounds of mortar, 20 rounds of 82mm rockets, 3 BM1 rockets, 7 hand grenades, 4 RPG7 rockets, 580 explosives capsules, 800 meters of explosives belt, and thousands rounds of ammunition of different type.

It is yet not clear on what purposes the anti-government armed militant groups were looking to use the explosives for.

Hoowever, the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have been attempting to scale large attacks in main cities of the country, including capital Kabul.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier in April this year.

The group has managed to carry out major attacks in key cities of the country since their spring offensive begun, including large attacks in Kabul city.

On the other hand the Afghan security institutions launched a major annual operation to counter the Taliban-led annual spring offensive under the name of Shafaq operations.

The annual offensive by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) was launched as efforts failed to bring the Taliban group to negotiations table to resolve the ongoing conflict through reconciliation process.

