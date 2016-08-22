4 prominent Taliban commanders killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 11:48 am

At least four prominent commanders of the Taliban group were killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the Taliban commanders were identified as Naeem Khalid, Mohammad Arif, Al Badar and Abdul Rahman.

According to a statement by MoI, the Taliban commanders were killed along with several others militants during a clash in Hesarak district.

The statement further added over all 21 Taliban insurgents were killed and 27 others were wounded.

The Afghan security forces also confiscated 3 PK machine guns, 3 Ak-47 rifles, 1 rocket launchers and some ammunition and explosives from the miliants, MoI added.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Hesarak is among the relatively volatile districts in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating.

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on Hesarak district earlier this week but the security officials said the attack was repulsed by the Afghan forces.

