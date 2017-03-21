4 new light attack aircraft arrives in for the Afghan Air Force

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 21 2017, 10:33 am

A batch of four new light attack A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kabul on Monday which are expected to be used by the Afghan Air Force in the new fighting season.

The 438th Air Expeditionary Wing said the planes will be used by the Afghan Air Force for close-air attack, air interdiction, escort and armed reconnaissance.

The latest arrivals, which traveled from Moody Air Force Base, Ga., bring the AAF A-29 inventory from eight to 12 aircraft in country.

There are still seven A-29s assigned to Moody AFB where they are used for training pilots.

The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed-wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan air force with an indigenous air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support the country’s counterinsurgency operations.

Eight Afghan Air Force pilots completed their training late last year and graduated from a program hosted by the 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base in United States.

The Afghan Air Force officials are saying the A-29s can carry out precise airstrike using laser technology and can four types of weapons, 250 kgs of bombs, guided and unguided rockets, and can fly with low speed and altitude to precisely find and attack the targets.

