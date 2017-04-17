4 mine making factories destroyed in Afghan forces operation in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 17 2017, 12:03 pm

At least four factories producing Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were destroyed during an operation conducted by the Afghan commandos in southern Helmand province.

Local officials said the operation was conducted on Sunday night in the vicinity of Marjah district.

At least 800 various types of Improvised Explosive Device and two vehicles were also destroyed during the operations.

The destruction of the four factories will have a positive impact to reduce the deadly roadside bombings which is one of the main tactics of the militants to attack the government and security officials that also leads to civilian casualties.

According to the officials, the Afghan security forces are currently busy in a counter-terrorism operation in various parts of Helmand, including Nawa and Marjah.

The operations were launched several days ago as the security officials are saying that the clearance operations are being conducted as part of the Khalid operations.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target the security forces and government officials.

The incident took place hours before the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS