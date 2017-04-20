4 militants killed, hideout eliminated in A-29 strike in South of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 20 2017, 2:50 pm

At least four militants were killed and their hideout was eliminated in an airstrike involving the newly-deployed A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan province.

A Dshk heavy machine gun as well as a hideout of the militants was also destroyed in the airstrike, the Ministry of Defense added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least twenty insurgents were killed and a vehicle packed with explosives was destroyed in an airstrike conducted in this province nearly two weeks ago.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan which often witnesses violence and insurgency.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgents and terrorist groups are actively operating in some of the districts of Uruzgan including the outskirts of Tarinkot city.

The Taliban insurgents launched a major offensive on the provincial capital Tarinkot city in mid-2016 but the attack was repulsed after additional forces were deployed to fight the insurgents.

