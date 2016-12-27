4 killed in Zabul airstrikes conducted amid ISIS expansion concerns

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 10:30 am

At least four militants were killed in airstrikes conducted in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Tuesday.

According to MoD, the airstrikes were conducted in Dai Chupan and Mizan districts of Zabul.

The ministry further added that at least four militants were also wounded in the airstrikes but did not elaborate further.

It is yet not clear if the militants killed in the airstrikes belonged to Taliban insurgents group or any other militant group.

This comes as Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said Monday that special military operations will kick off soon in southeastern Ghazni and southern Zabul provinces to suppress the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and Taliban insurgents.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the elders of the two provinces which organized amid concerns that the fighters of the two group are attempting to expand foothold in some districts of the two provinces.

The elders of Zabul said the local residents in Khak-e-Afghan and Nawbahar districts have noted movements of the two groups to establish and strengthen their presence.

The Ghazni representatives also said the ISIS loyalists and Taliban insurgents have started to expand their foothold in Nawa district.

According to the Office of the Chief Executive, the elders of Zabul have said thousands of ISIS militants have arrived in Khak-e-Afghan district.

The ISIS militants have reportedly arrived with their families and are fully equipped with the area turning into an entry point for the foreign insurgents.

