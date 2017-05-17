4 ISIS militants killed in Nangarhar airstrike

By Khaama Press - Wed May 17 2017, 12:13 pm

At least four militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed in an airstrike conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity Bati Kot district.

MoD further added that a vehicle used by ISIS loyalists was also destroyed in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The US military used the world’s largest bomb, GBU-43 on ISIS-K’s network of caves in Achin district nearly last month which resulted into the deaths of scores of ISIS insurgents, including their senior leaders.

