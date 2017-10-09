4 ISIS militants killed in latest airstrike on ISIS hideouts in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 11:07 am

At least four militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in the latest airstrike on ISIS hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the latest airstrike was carried out late on Saturday night in Achin district.

The statement further added that a hideout of the terror group as hit in Mamand Dara area of Achin, leaving four of them dead.

Several weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrike, the statement added.

According to the provincial government, the local residents and security personnel did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have increased their insurgency activities in some districts of the province during the recent years.

At least eleven militants affiliated with the terror group were killed in the airstrikes of the US forces last week.

The airstrikes were carried out in Achin district on Tuesday targeting the militants in Mamand Dara and Dab village areas of the district.

