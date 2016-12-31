4 ISIS militants in Afghan forces operation in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 31 2016, 3:13 pm

At least four loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed in the restive Achin district of Nangarhar.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

In the meantime, the Afghan officials are saying that the oyalists of the terror group have received a major blow due to the operations of the Afghan and coalition forces.

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar said last week that 80 percent of the ISIS loyalists fighting in Afghanistan are Pakistani nationals who are normally fleeing to other side of Durand Line when under pressure from the Afghan and US forces.

